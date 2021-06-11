Man with gambling addiction jailed for defrauding more than £100,000 from his grandad

Published: 5:26 PM June 11, 2021

A grandson defrauded his grandad out of more than £105,000 to fund his gambling addiction, a court heard.

David Jackson, 41, abused his position looking after the financial affairs of his grandfather, who had dementia, to defraud him of cash raised from the sale of his home, leaving the vulnerable pensioner with £20,000 in unpaid council care bills, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said over a five-and-half year period Jackson used his grandad's cash to fund his gambling as well as taking out credit cards and loans in his grandfather's name.

Ms Tucker said: "Much of the money was being used to settle his own online gambling account."

She said Jackson made bank transfers totalling £37,500 to online gambling sites and more than £35,000 in cash withdrawals. The total amount taken was £105,367.

She said the fraud was uncovered after social services became concerned over unpaid care bills. She said that Jackson's grandfather had since died.

Jackson of Park Road, Norwich, admitted fraud between March 2014 and November 2019.

Jailing him for 32 months, Judge Andrew Shaw said it was a serious breach of trust: "Not only did you dissipate the proceeds of the sale of his home but you fraudulently obtained credit in his name, running up debts in his name and his care stopped being paid for, to the position that he was now more than £20,000 in arears."

He accepted Jackson had paid back £1,200 but said it was going to take a long time to repay the money to Norfolk County Council.

He said courts had to send out a message that those entrusted with looking after financial affairs of the elderly or those lacking mental incapacity had to act with the upmost commitment to safeguard any savings.

David Stewart, for Jackson, said his addiction to gambling caused him to offend: "He will never forgive himself that he let down his grandfather and other family members. He feels ashamed."

He said Jackson was now taking steps to deal with his addiction and had not gambled for nine months: "He has made a dreadful mistake."

For help with a gambling addiction contact National Gambling Helpline 08088020 133.