Knife used in fatal stabbing may have been bought from Morrisons, trial hears

PUBLISHED: 14:41 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 31 May 2019

A police cordon at Rose Lane car park after the fatal stabbing in June 2018. A man is on trial in Norwich accused of the murder of David Hastings. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

A detective told a jury how a knife believed to have been used in a fatal stabbing, in Norwich, had been bought from Morrisons supermarket.

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park in June last year. Picture: Norfolk PoliceDavid Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park in June last year. Picture: Norfolk Police

Father-of-two David Hastings was stabbed to death in what the prosecution say was an unprovoked attack near Rose Lane car park on June 23, last year.

Rolands Heinbergs. 23, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court after pleading not guilty to the 48-year-old's murder.

The jury heard how after the stabbing the attacker was seen to run off towards Mountergate.

Police cordoned off an area near Rose Lane car park after the stabbing. Picture: Peter WalshPolice cordoned off an area near Rose Lane car park after the stabbing. Picture: Peter Walsh

Detectives made a thorough search of the area and found packaging from a kitchen knife bought from Morrisons in a rubbish bin, near to Baltic House.

Det Con Hazel Flower said that with the information gained from the packaging she had been tasked to buy an identical knife from the supermarket and said she had bought the knife for £4.

Flowers left at the scene of Rose Lane murder. PIC: Peter Walsh.Flowers left at the scene of Rose Lane murder. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Earlier the trial heard how Mr Hastings suffered 13 stab wounds in the attack which happened shortly after midnight.

Mr Hastings, formerly of Long Row, Norwich, suffered stab wounds to his heart, lung, liver and carotid artery.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but died from his injuries.

Prosecutor Wayne Cleaver said that Mr Hastings was a complete stranger to the alleged attacker and said Mr Hastings was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The trial continues.

