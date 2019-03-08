Witness saw man 'staring intently' at Norwich murder victim

A volunteer with Norwich's SOS bus saw a man "staring intently" at a 48-year-old father-of-two shortly before he was murdered, a court heard.

David Hastings was stabbed to death in what prosecutors say was a "brutal" and "unprovoked" attack near the Rose Lane car park on June 23 last year.

Rolands Heinbergs, 23, of HMP Belmarsh, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court having pleaded not guilty to his murder.

SOS bus volunteer Beth Williams told a jury on Thursday how she had been working with the service on Prince of Wales Road on the night of the attack.

She recalled seeing a man who was "fixated" on Mr Hastings and his friend as they were sitting outside a Subway during the evening of June 22.

Miss Williams, who knew the victim by his first name, said: "There was a man, sitting in the bus stop, and there was something not right. This was about 11.30pm.

"He was staring intently at Taff [Mr Hastings's friend] and David.

"He was fixated in that direction which I think is what flagged it up [to me]. He was intensely focused."

Miss Williams said the man, who was dressed in dark clothing and carrying a dark backpack, glanced towards her and then "abruptly" got up and walked away.

She told the jury that later in the evening she heard shouting and ran up to Rose Lane where a man was "bleeding badly".

Earlier in the trial, the jury was told how Mr Hastings suffered 13 stab wounds in an attack shortly after midnight.

CCTV footage played in court shows the victim escorting his girlfriend to the ground floor toilets of the Rose Lane car park.

A man in a dark hooded top and carrying a backpack can be seen to follow the couple and wait nearby.

As Mr Hastings's girlfriend exits the toilets, the man reaches into his pocket for a knife and carries out the attack.

Prosecutor Wayne Cleaver said Mr Hastings was in "the wrong place at the wrong time" and was a "complete stranger" to the attacker.

Mr Hastings, formerly of Long Row, Norwich, suffered stab wounds to his heart, lung, liver and carotid artery.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but died from his injuries.

The trial continues.