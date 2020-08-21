‘Custodian’ of £50,000-worth of heroin jailed for five years

David Harrison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man who acted as a “custodian” for heroin with a street value of £50,000 has been jailed for more than five years.

David Harrison, 54 and of Burnett Avenue, King’s Lynn, was stopped in a silver Audi during a day of action by Norfolk Constabulary’s Operation Moonshot West team.

Norwich Crown Court heard that heroin worth £2,800 was found in a jacket in the boot of the car but a further search at an address with links to Harrison discovered half a kilogram of heroin with a street value of £50,000.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said that scales and £1,450 in cash was also found.

Mr Morgans said that when interviewed Harrison made no comment.

He said that Harrison had previous convictions for drug supply including an eight year jail sentence in 2009 for possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The court heard this latest conviction could put him in line for a seven year minimum jail term.

Harrison, who appeared over a link from Norwich prison, admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply on May 21 this year.

The court heard that he had been acting as a custodian for the drugs.

Jailing him for five years and seven months, Judge Anthony Bate told Harrison: “It is accepted you were a custodian for some half a kilogram of heroin with a street value of £50,000. You were not a dealer yourself but you played an important role.”

He said that Harrison must have been trusted by others to look after the consignment of drugs, which had a high value.

He told him that although he faced a minimum seven year term he would be eligible for some discount because of his plea.

He told him: “You are no stranger to drug trafficking offences.”

William Carter, for Harrison, said he deserved credit for his guilty plea.

He said that this case was not as serious as the drugs case he had been given eight years for.

Operation Moonshot was first launched in west Norfolk three years ago. Officers target people using the road network across Norfolk to commit crime.

The team monitors intelligence reports from police officers, Crimestoppers and members of the public.