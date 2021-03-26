Man who helped run cannabis factory ordered to pay £7000
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press
A man who became involved in setting up a cannabis factory has been ordered to pay £7,000 at a hearing to claw back cash made from the operation.
David Chadwick-Shaw, 31, was arrested after his fingerprints were found at the scene of a cannabis factory in Norwich Road, Watton.
The discovery was made on October 17, 2019 when a police raid found 161 cannabis plants growing in a commercial building after officers smelt cannabis coming from the premises. The factory was fitted out with sophisticated equipment, including lighting and air filters.
Chadwick-Shaw of Briar Road, Harleston, was given a two-year jail sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work in October, last year, and was back at Norwich Crown Court on Friday for a confiscation hearing.
David Wilson, prosecuting, said the benefit figure for the cannabis factory was put at £7,000 and said that Chadwick-Shaw had assets to cover this amount.
Recorder John Brooke-Smith ordered that Chadwick-Shaw repay the cash in three months or serve five months in jail in default.
Most Read
- 1 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
- 2 Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?
- 3 White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast
- 4 Two Norfolk spots make the Sunday Times' 'best places to live' list
- 5 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
- 6 'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space
- 7 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
- 8 Police urge Norfolk people to be 'sensible' as Covid lockdown eases
- 9 Anger at plans to fell hundreds of trees along village road
- 10 Confusion over when vaccination of under-50s can begin