Man who helped run cannabis factory ordered to pay £7000

Christine Cunningham

Published: 1:21 PM March 26, 2021   
David Chadwick-Shaw who was involved in cannabis factory ordered to pay back £7000

A man who became involved in setting up a cannabis factory has been ordered to pay £7,000 at a hearing to claw back cash made from the operation.

David Chadwick-Shaw, 31, was arrested after his fingerprints were found at the scene of a cannabis factory in Norwich Road, Watton.

The discovery was made on October 17, 2019 when a police raid found 161 cannabis plants growing in a commercial building after officers smelt cannabis coming from the premises. The factory was fitted out with sophisticated equipment, including lighting and air filters.

Chadwick-Shaw of Briar Road, Harleston, was given a two-year jail sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work in October, last year, and was back at Norwich Crown Court on Friday for a confiscation hearing.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said the benefit figure for the cannabis factory was put at £7,000 and said that Chadwick-Shaw had assets to cover this amount.

Recorder John Brooke-Smith ordered that Chadwick-Shaw repay the cash in three months or serve five months in jail in default.


