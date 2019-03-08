Search

Fraudster daughter steals £1,700 from deaf dad - but he says: 'don't jail her'

PUBLISHED: 13:50 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 24 July 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

A disabled father, whose daughter defrauded him out of more than £1,700, made a plea for her not to be jailed, a court heard.

Mother-of-four Sarah Grady, 26, fraudulently used her father's debit card for various purchases including mobile phone payments and Norwich Crown Court heard that she had no cash to pay back any of the money she obtained.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said Grady had stolen the cash from her 58-year-old father, who was profoundly deaf.

Mr Ivory said that in an impact statement her father said that he did not want to see his daughter jailed.

He said he was "exasperated" by his daughter's behaviour and did not trust her anymore but Mr Ivory said: "He does not want to see her go to prison."

Grady, of Old Hall Road, Little Plumstead, near Norwich, admitted seven counts of fraud between September 2017 and February 2018.

Andrew Oliver, for Grady, said that it was a "mean-spirited" offence and said it happened when Grady had lost her way. He said it showed a need for her to get help to find out why she had behaved in this way.

"She needs to work through the reason why this has happened. She accepts there was a period when her mind set was wrong."

He said she was a single parent and if she went into custody it would be her children that would suffer.

He said she had given £50 back to her father but said: "Her finances are such she does not seem to be in any position to pay any compensation. She has got herself in a financial predicament."

He said that since the incident she had only had "very limited" contact with her father,

Judge Anthony Bate imposed a six month jail sentence suspended for 15 months and ordered her to do 180 hours unpaid work.

He said that because of her financial situation he would not be able to order any compensation.

He told her: "Your lack of means make it unrealistic for you to pay anything."

