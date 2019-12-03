Daughter saw mother stab father to death

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted Archant

The daughter of a man who was stabbed to death by his wife grabbed the knife to stop her mother attacking him again, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted 67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found at a property in Burdock Close in the town late on Saturday, March 16 with serious wounds.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he died the following morning.

A Home Office post-mortem examination determined that the likely cause of death was multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, of Burdock Close in Wymondham, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of her husband.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christopher Paxton, opening the prosecution case on Tuesday (December 3) said they had just had a family dinner and both the defendant and her husband had "drunk a lot of alcohol".

Mr Paxton said she had "raised her voice" to her husband and was "verbally abusive to him".

The court heard there was nothing unusual about this as it had been an "unhappy and volatile" relationship.

Mr Paxton said on the night the defendant emerged from the kitchen having picked up a knife and "stabbed her husband of 30 years".

He said: "She stabbed him once in the back and then again in the stomach."

The stab wounds were found to have a depth of between 11.5cm and 12.5cm - almost to the handle of that blade.

Mr Paxton said the couple's daughter, Elaxana, then 26, who had been at their home on the night, together with the couple's severely autistic son, Jesse, saw the second stab attack on her father.

He said: "She got help and grabbed the knife from her mother, the defendant, and brought the attack to an end."

He said the defendant had been shouting at her father, calling him a "sleaze" and "womaniser".

But as she heard these sort of accusations all the time, she "switched off".

But the more her mother drunk the angrier and more abusive she became, and was "a lot more aggressive".

Her father was doing his best to ignore the insults and started feeding his son.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Paxton said the defendant left the living room and was followed a few minutes later by her husband when he picked up some plates.

Elaxana heard nothing to suggest there was a problem apart from footsteps before her father "staggered into the living room".

The victim had been staggering after the defendant had already inflicted one of the fatal stab wounds.

Elaxana then saw her father being stabbed in the stomach by her mother.

Her father was asking "what are you doing" before Elaxana "stopped her mother's attack" by wrestling the knife from the defendant before she could attack him again.

The jury of eight men and four women were told the victim collapsed to the floor with the defendant standing over her husband when she "continued to shout at him".

Mr Paxton said the Elaxana described how she saw drips of blood around him and described his eyes as "glassy" and "like fish eyes".

She used her father's mobile phone to call police.

Mr Paxton said Elaxana would tell how there was no attack by her father on her mother.

He said the prosecution's case was that the attack was motivated by the defendant's "sheer anger, frustration and hostility resulting from an unhappy marriage".

He said she had "at the very least an intention to cause him really serious harm, if not an intention to kill as she stuck that knife into him."

The jury were told the victim had injuries consistent with previous knife attacks by the defendant on her partner.

She had alleged to staff at the Spar shop they once worked at in Wymondham that other workers had been having affairs with him or that he had been unfaithful.

She had also made allegations against him being violent to her previously although he had not been charged with any attack, only receiving a caution.

Mr Paxton said the jury will hear from the defence that there was a "loss of self control" from the defendant.

He said defence experts will try to establish that she did not know what she was doing in the moment as she had drunk so much alcohol.

But Mr Paxton said it was the crown's position that despite the large amount of alcohol she had drunk "she knew what she was doing when she picked up a knife and stabbed him twice".

The trial continues.