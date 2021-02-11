Man to stand trial accused of stabbing UEA student later this year

Published: 1:40 PM February 11, 2021

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer - Credit: Archant

The trial of a man accused of stabbing a student in Norwich will now take place later this year.

Emil Lubbat, 20, was due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, February 8 having denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

It followed an incident in Bluebell Road, Norwich, at just before 3am on December 11 last year when a man in his 20s, a University of East Anglia student, was stabbed in the stomach.

But following the snow which hit the region over the past couple of days there have been no new trials happening in Norwich due to the weather making it difficult for jurors to get into court to enable juries to be sworn in.

It was hoped the case would be relisted this week but Lubbat, from Richmond, London, will now stand trial on September 27.