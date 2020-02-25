Video

WATCH: Five people arrested in supermarket car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted Archant

A driver has captured dash cam footage of a five person arrest at a Norwich retail park.

The arrests took place in the car park near Sainsbury's at Longwater Retail Park in New Costessey.

Five people were arrested by police at around 1pm on Monday on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent.

Officers were responding to reports of a Ford Focus being taken from the Great Yarmouth area on Sunday, February 23.

A 20-year-old man from the Dereham area, a 17-year-old boy from Cambridgeshire, a 16-year-old girl from the Norwich area and a 14 and 15-year-old girl from the Great Yarmouth area have been arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent.

They were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The footage shows a police car race to join fellow officers at the car park near to the supermarket's filling station.

Two bemused shoppers with full trolleys look on as an officer grapples with a suspect on the ground.

A further two officers are also in shot dealing with two further suspects.

As the driver gets closer to the main store two police cars come into view.

While the car snakes back round, another police car is seen stationed at a further point in the car park, before the car returns back to the first officers.

Three officers are then seen arresting three young people.