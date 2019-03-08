Video

WATCH: Dash cam captures road rage driver doing 100mph before crashing

Dash cam footage from Graham York's Hyundai Tucson showed him dangerously driving at speeds of up to 100mph on a country road. Picture: supplied by Cambridgeshire Constabulary supplied by Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A driver was jailed after his own dash cam caught him doing 100mph down a country lane after a road rage incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It showed Graham York, 44, angrily demanding the driver of a Volkswagen Golf he was following in his Hyundai Tucson to pull over.

He then accelerated along the single carriageway B1167 French Drove, near Wisbech and tried to overtake the Golf on a bend.

But he lost control, cleared a roadside ditch and ploughed into a field.

Police calculated that just before the bend York had been travelling at 104mph.

A witness called officers to the crash, which happened at about 3.20pm on 29 December, 2017.

When they spoke to York, he claimed the driver had gone to get help but he was sat in the driver's seat and only soil around the driver's side door had been disturbed.

The officers also discovered York, of Backgate, Cowbit, had his driving licence revoked three years ago for medical reasons.

York was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for dangerous driving and disqualified for four years by Peterborough Crown Court.

Det Con Tom Nuttall, who investigated, said: "York's driving was dangerous and the consequences could have been a lot worse. He was clearly angry and not paying attention to the speed he was doing as he approached the sharp left bend.

"York is clearly not safe behind the wheel of a car and I hope this sentence will protect the public in future."