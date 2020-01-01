Man admits death by careless driving after lorry passenger death in A11 crash

The A11 near Attleborough was closed after a crash involving a lorry and two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin Archant

A man has admitted causing the death of a Renault lorry passenger after a crash on the A11 which also involved two stationary vehicles.

Darren Marks, 42, from Harlow, who appeared over video link at Norwich Crown Court, admitted causing the death by careless driving of Tony Skerratt on February 26 last year.

The crash involved a green Wren Kitchens Renault lorry which was travelling southbound towards Thetford and two stationary white Ford Transit vehicles.

It occurred just prior to the Stag roundabout, near Breckland Lodge, Attleborough, and happened around 12.45pm.

Mr Skerratt, who was in his forties, received serious injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the hearing, Marks’ barrister Tyrone Smith QC described it as a “tragic” death and asked for a pre-sentence report for Marks.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case for reports but warned Marks that the fact he was adjourning the matter did not mean that he would not get custody and said all sentencing options would be open to the court.

He also imposed an interim driving ban on Marks until his sentencing which was fixed for September 4.

The sentencing is expected to take about two hours.

Peter Glenser QC appeared for the prosecution

At the time of the accident a spokesman for Wren Kitchens said: “Our thoughts are with all those involved in this tragic accident.”

Two other men Neville Everett, 42, of Sandy Lane, Dereham, and Piotr Szambelan, 44, of Goddard Court, Watton, also appeared in court for the hearing.

No charges were put to Szambelan but Everett pleaded not guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of Mr Skerratt on February 26, 2019, and also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of causing death by careless driving on the same date.

A trial date for Everett has been set for April 6, next year.