A man who was wanted by police for breaching the terms of his license has been arrested.

Danny Scott-Grey, 33, from Thetford, was arrested in the Saxmundham area of Suffolk this afternoon (Saturday, August 31).

Police thanked the public and media for their help in sharing this appeal.