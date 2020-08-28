Man admits having an axe in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has admitted having an axe in Norwich and damaging a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Danny Glen, 28, of Augustus Hare Drive, Norwich, admitted having an article with a blade, an axe, in Earlham Grove on April 4 this year.

He also admitted damaging property on the same date, in that he damaged a Mitsubishi Outlander.

John Morgans, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the pleas were likely to be acceptable.

Andrew Thompson, for Glen, said he had some mental health issues and asked for a pre-sentence report.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case for reports until October 17.

However he warned Glen that the fact he was ordering reports did not mean he would not get a custodial sentence.

He told Glen: “All option are open.”

Glen was given bail.