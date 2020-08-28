Search

Advanced search

Man admits having an axe in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 August 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has admitted having an axe in Norwich and damaging a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Danny Glen, 28, of Augustus Hare Drive, Norwich, admitted having an article with a blade, an axe, in Earlham Grove on April 4 this year.

He also admitted damaging property on the same date, in that he damaged a Mitsubishi Outlander.

John Morgans, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the pleas were likely to be acceptable.

Andrew Thompson, for Glen, said he had some mental health issues and asked for a pre-sentence report.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case for reports until October 17.

However he warned Glen that the fact he was ordering reports did not mean he would not get a custodial sentence.

He told Glen: “All option are open.”

Glen was given bail.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Popular pub to reopen after lockdown with new landlords behind the bar

New owners, Jessie and Tim Dodd, and James Bartram, right, at the new look Rosebery pub, which has reopened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Buyer snaps up city’s historic Samson and Hercules building

The statues returned to white when the building most recently became a Mexican restaurant. Pic: Archant

18-year-old crash victim named

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle

Cyclist suffers ‘extensive lacerations’ to neck after being garroted by rope

A 25-year-old man suffered extensive lacerations to his neck after rope was strung up at head height in Edinburgh Way, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Huge empty cruise ship spotted off east coast

A cruise ship, the Arcadia, has been spotted off the coast of Lowestoft. Picture: Oliver Bolton @oliv3rphotography

WATCH: Norwich City v SV Darmstadt

Norwich City wrap up their pre-season tour of Germany with a double header against SV Darmstadt at the club's training complex in Harsewinkel Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Buyer snaps up city’s historic Samson and Hercules building

The statues returned to white when the building most recently became a Mexican restaurant. Pic: Archant

Popular pub to reopen after lockdown with new landlords behind the bar

New owners, Jessie and Tim Dodd, and James Bartram, right, at the new look Rosebery pub, which has reopened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle