Cocaine user turned dealer to fund his own habit jailed for 28 months

Danny Eastwood was sentenced to 28 months for dealing cocaine. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A cocaine user who took to dealing in Hunstanton as he “could not afford the habit” has been jailed for 28 months.

Danny Eastwood’s home was raided by police on June 18 last year, and around £2,000 in cash and 29 wraps of cocaine were seized.

He later admitted one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Norwich Crown Court heard it was a one man operation which began as Eastwood was unable to fund his own cocaine habit.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, told the court two mobile phones were also discovered, with messages indicating drug dealing.

Eastwood was arrested and taken to King’s Lynn police station where he gave a no comment interview.

“Police investigated further and downloaded the phones,” said Mr Youell. “ In messages between June 9 and 17 the defendant was talking about drug dealing to people who appeared to be his customers.

“He was also having a conversation with someone about getting rid of messages on his phone.”

The cocaine turned out to be 10.58 grams split into 29 wraps, and an estimated value of £580 to £1,160.

“It is clear this is not a large operation, with a limited customer base,” said Mr Youell. “He is doing it for his own account.”

William Carter, mitigating for Eastwood, said his father had offered him a job and asked for the prison term to be suspended.

“He has never been in custody before and he is very frightened of being locked up in Norwich prison,” he said.

“He was dealing to a small group of friends, all of them cocaine users and known to him as cocaine users.

“He was involved to the extent his financial position was not good. He couldn’t afford the sort of habit that developed and the consequences were inevitable.”

Mr Carter added there had been “serious concerns” about Eastwood since the age of 10. He had been excluded from school and by 2008 was getting “no education at all”.

“He has a supportive family who for years have been concerned about him,” he added.

Jailing Eastwood, Judge Stephen Holt told him: “It is quite clear you are still using cocaine on a regular basis. That is concerning and makes me wonder how remorseful you are.

“I have to look at sending a message to the public and those like you dealing drugs, and I have to look at the individual before me.”

Eastwood, 22, of Bernard Crescent Hunstanton, was jailed for 28 months, which Judge Holt said was the “very least” sentence he could impose.

The cash seized by police will be subject to a Proceeds of Crime Act application.