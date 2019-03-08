Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cocaine user turned dealer to fund his own habit jailed for 28 months

PUBLISHED: 15:41 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 08 March 2019

Danny Eastwood was sentenced to 28 months for dealing cocaine. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Danny Eastwood was sentenced to 28 months for dealing cocaine. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A cocaine user who took to dealing in Hunstanton as he “could not afford the habit” has been jailed for 28 months.

Danny Eastwood’s home was raided by police on June 18 last year, and around £2,000 in cash and 29 wraps of cocaine were seized.

He later admitted one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Norwich Crown Court heard it was a one man operation which began as Eastwood was unable to fund his own cocaine habit.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, told the court two mobile phones were also discovered, with messages indicating drug dealing.

Eastwood was arrested and taken to King’s Lynn police station where he gave a no comment interview.

“Police investigated further and downloaded the phones,” said Mr Youell. “ In messages between June 9 and 17 the defendant was talking about drug dealing to people who appeared to be his customers.

“He was also having a conversation with someone about getting rid of messages on his phone.”

The cocaine turned out to be 10.58 grams split into 29 wraps, and an estimated value of £580 to £1,160.

“It is clear this is not a large operation, with a limited customer base,” said Mr Youell. “He is doing it for his own account.”

William Carter, mitigating for Eastwood, said his father had offered him a job and asked for the prison term to be suspended.

“He has never been in custody before and he is very frightened of being locked up in Norwich prison,” he said.

“He was dealing to a small group of friends, all of them cocaine users and known to him as cocaine users.

“He was involved to the extent his financial position was not good. He couldn’t afford the sort of habit that developed and the consequences were inevitable.”

Mr Carter added there had been “serious concerns” about Eastwood since the age of 10. He had been excluded from school and by 2008 was getting “no education at all”.

“He has a supportive family who for years have been concerned about him,” he added.

Jailing Eastwood, Judge Stephen Holt told him: “It is quite clear you are still using cocaine on a regular basis. That is concerning and makes me wonder how remorseful you are.

“I have to look at sending a message to the public and those like you dealing drugs, and I have to look at the individual before me.”

Eastwood, 22, of Bernard Crescent Hunstanton, was jailed for 28 months, which Judge Holt said was the “very least” sentence he could impose.

The cash seized by police will be subject to a Proceeds of Crime Act application.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

At last! High speed train service delivering Norwich to London in 90 minutes will soon begin

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel. Picture: Archant

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT

Man tried to hit nurse with walking stick during attack on hospital staff

Gary Hubbard leaves Norwich Magistrates Court after admitting assaults on an emergency worker Picture: Peter Walsh

Who’s in pole position in race for the Premier League? The men in the know have their say

Leeds will be relying on Patrick Bamford to get the goals to fire them to promotion. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists