Inquest opens into death of mum who drowned at beach
PUBLISHED: 10:36 14 August 2020
PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN
An inquest has opened into the death of a mother-of-two who died after she went into the sea to save her son at a Norfolk beach.
Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, died at the beach at Waxham, between Happisburgh and Hemsby, on Sunday, August 9.
On Friday, an inquest opened into her death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich. Her cause of death was given as drowning.
Ms Chilvers, a teacher who worked at The Nicholas Hamond Academy secondary school and sixth form, in Swaffham, in a safeguarding role for a number of years, is believed to have died after trying to rescue her youngest son who had got into difficulty in a kayak.
Her former partner, Kevin Kazer, previously said she loved the sun and camping and the family had been at the beach which is close to a campsite at Poplar Farm.
“She loved going on trips to the coast with the boys,” he said.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake adjourned the inquest until November 11.
