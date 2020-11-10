Inquest to be held into death of mum who drowned at beach

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died at Waxham. Picture: PA/Brittany Woodman PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN

An inquest will be held today into the death of a mother-of-two who went into the sea to save her son at a Norfolk beach.

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, died at the beach at Waxham, between Happisburgh and Hemsby, on August 9.

Ms Chilvers, a teacher who worked at The Nicholas Hamond Academy secondary school and sixth form, in Swaffham, in a safeguarding role for a number of years, is believed to have died after trying to rescue her youngest son who had got into difficulty in a kayak.

At an inquest opening on August 14 her cause of death was given as drowning.

Her former partner, Kevin Kazer, previously said she loved the sun and camping and the family had been at the beach which is close to a campsite at Poplar Farm.

“She loved going on trips to the coast with the boys,” he said.