Man accused of two knife-point robberies remanded into custody

A man accused of two knife-point robberies in King’s Lynn and Downham Market has been remanded into custody.

Daniel York, 20, of London Road in King’s Lynn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning charged with five offences.

He is alleged to have robbed JD Sports in King’s Lynn of an Adidas tracksuit, baseball cap, Nike gloves and trainers worth £235 on January 10.

He also accused of a car-jacking at the Jet garage on Lynn Road in Downham Market.

York is also charged with possession of a knife, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance, all on the same day.

York, wearing a grey jumper, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at the brief hearing.

No application was made for bail by his solicitor, Alistair Taunton, and York was remanded into custody.

York will next appear at Norwich Crown Court on the morning of February 11.