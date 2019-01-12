Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man accused of two knife-point robberies remanded into custody

12 January, 2019 - 12:20
Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A man accused of two knife-point robberies in King’s Lynn and Downham Market has been remanded into custody.

Daniel York, 20, of London Road in King’s Lynn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning charged with five offences.

He is alleged to have robbed JD Sports in King’s Lynn of an Adidas tracksuit, baseball cap, Nike gloves and trainers worth £235 on January 10.

He also accused of a car-jacking at the Jet garage on Lynn Road in Downham Market.

York is also charged with possession of a knife, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance, all on the same day.

York, wearing a grey jumper, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at the brief hearing.

No application was made for bail by his solicitor, Alistair Taunton, and York was remanded into custody.

York will next appear at Norwich Crown Court on the morning of February 11.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Armed robbers in balaclavas invade children’s birthday party and demand drugs

A children's party at a house in Hunter Road in Catton Grove, Norwich, was interrupted by armed robbers (Picture: Google)

WATCH: The secret Second World War bunker below a quiet suburban street

The house with the 80-year-old secret, a World War Two air-raid shelter hidden away in the front garden in Waldemar Avenue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MATCHDAY LIVE: West Brom v Norwich City – Canaries take on automatic promotion rivals

Norwich City resume their Championship challenge with a trip to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Crisis in Norfolk courts is ‘undermining’ justice with lack of judges and soaring waiting times

Simon Spence QC talking to the media during Joe Storey's murder trial. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

West Brom v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Todd Cantwell impressed again despite Norwich City's FA Cup exit last week against Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists