Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Drink-driver did not want girlfriend walking home after wining and dining her, court hears

PUBLISHED: 15:55 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 12 March 2019

Daniel Wisniewski admitted drink-driving when he dropped his girlfriend home after a meal at his home in Thetford. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/kieferpix

Daniel Wisniewski admitted drink-driving when he dropped his girlfriend home after a meal at his home in Thetford. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/kieferpix

kieferpix

A man who had been caught drink-driving did not want his girlfriend walking home late at night after dinner at his house, a court has heard.

Daniel Wisniewski, 40, of Thistle Close, Thetford, had been wining and dining his girlfriend at his home on February 4 this year.

After cooking her a meal and enjoying a few drinks, Wisniewski decided to drive her home as she lived far away.

But he was caught by police at around 2am on February 5 after officers noticed he was driving at speed.

At Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, where Wisniewski pleaded guilty to drink-driving, prosecutor Victoria Bastock said he failed a roadside breath test, with the lowest reading recorded as 67mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Wisniewski, who was of previous good character, was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £350, with £85 court costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

Most Read

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Owner reveals reason behind sudden closure of hotel and wedding venue

Dee Mauree, owner of the Carlton Manor Hotel, has revealed the reason behind the venue's sudden closure. Picture: James Bass

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Aimee Ghent took off without paying a £450 bill for an overnight stay at Park Farm Hotel in Hethersett. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Owner reveals reason behind sudden closure of hotel and wedding venue

Dee Mauree, owner of the Carlton Manor Hotel, has revealed the reason behind the venue's sudden closure. Picture: James Bass

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).

Renowned husband and wife restaurant owners reveal new plans after selling up

Starting up a new business: Jayne and Nigel Raffles. Pic: Archant.

Harleston Magpies see off Norwich City 3-1 in East League top flight derby

Norwich Dragons Ladies' hat-trick hero Issy Wolfe celebrates scoring in the East League Division 1N match against Cambridge University II Picture: CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists