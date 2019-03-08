Drink-driver did not want girlfriend walking home after wining and dining her, court hears

Daniel Wisniewski admitted drink-driving when he dropped his girlfriend home after a meal at his home in Thetford. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/kieferpix kieferpix

A man who had been caught drink-driving did not want his girlfriend walking home late at night after dinner at his house, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Wisniewski, 40, of Thistle Close, Thetford, had been wining and dining his girlfriend at his home on February 4 this year.

After cooking her a meal and enjoying a few drinks, Wisniewski decided to drive her home as she lived far away.

But he was caught by police at around 2am on February 5 after officers noticed he was driving at speed.

At Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, where Wisniewski pleaded guilty to drink-driving, prosecutor Victoria Bastock said he failed a roadside breath test, with the lowest reading recorded as 67mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Wisniewski, who was of previous good character, was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £350, with £85 court costs and a £35 victim surcharge.