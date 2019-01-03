Rough sleeper threatened to bite woman’s nose off before verbally abusing 60-year-old

The rough sleeper punches the woman's car as she gets back inside.

A rough sleeper who verbally abused a 60-year-old woman in a Norwich garage complex threatened to bite another person’s nose off months earlier, a court heard.

The moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike.

Daniel Marsden was arrested on Wednesday after CCTV footage showed him confronting a lone woman outside an underground garage at St Michael-at-Pleas in Tombland.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard how the 28-year-old repeatedly swore at the woman after she reversed out in her Mazda MX-5.

The former heroin addict then punched the vehicle so hard she was unable to open its fuel cap.

Prosecutor Anna Crayford said: “The incident left her [the victim] very scared. She is now worried about using the garage and who is going to be down there.”

The rough sleeper gesticulates to the woman as she drives off.

The court heard how Marsden, who has 16 convictions for 36 offences, was on bail at the time following an incident on August 12.

On that date Marsden threatened a different woman while she was staying in a tent with him and his girlfriend.

Mrs Crayford said: “There was an issue about a £10 note and the defendant accused her [the victim] of taking it.”

She said Marsden demanded for the woman to return the money before saying: “I will bite your nose off your face.”

The rough sleeper throws another punch at the side of the victim's car.

He was subsequently arrested and released on bail.

Marsden, who gave his address in court as Marlpit Lane, Norwich, admitted criminal damage and threatening behaviour on December 20.

In a police interview he said he swore at the victim as he became “angry” after she made a comment about him being homeless.

Marsden also admitted the incident on August 12 and to stealing £40 worth of cleaning products on August 3 from a Co-op in Ipswich.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating, said Marsden was street homeless and had given his mother’s address in court.

He said his client had a gap of nearly a year where he was not offending due to him having a job.

“When he has a roof over his head and when he is not on drugs, he can live a normal life,” Mr Dunphy said.

Magistrates released Marsden on conditional bail until February 1 for sentencing. He must stay at his mother’s address and report to Bethel Street police station three times a week.