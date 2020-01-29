Search

Advanced search

Probe into capability of stun gun seized from man

PUBLISHED: 12:08 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 29 January 2020

Daniel Hill had an electric stun gun at the Tribunal Service in Norwich Photo: Google Maps

Daniel Hill had an electric stun gun at the Tribunal Service in Norwich Photo: Google Maps

Archant

A man who admitted having an electric stun gun device in Norwich has had his case adjourned for further reports.

Daniel Hill, 33, was found in possession of a hand held electrical stun device, in Norwich, when he attended the Tribunal Service at Queens Road, on September 4.

Hill, of Suffolk Square, Norwich, who pleaded guilty to having the device, was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday but his case was adjourned until February 26 so a further report can be obtained by the prosecution about the capability of the device.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Katharine Moore said she was sorry she was unable to sentence him but it was important that the court obtained more detail about the device which was found in his possession.

She said it was unlikely there would be any further delay.

She granted him bail and warned him that all options would be open to the court.

Most Read

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

French midfielder signs for Canaries

Norwich City have signed Melvin Sitti from Sochaux Picture: Norwich City FC

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Told to take off our stilettos’ - Passengers evacuated off new broken down train by ladder

Passengers had to be evacuted off a broken down Greater Anglia train after being stranded for more than five hours. Picture: Glen Mirgaux

Phones and wallets stolen after group is threatened at knifepoint

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Property goes up for sale for just £100 – but there’s a catch

For sale for just £100. The mysterious closed off room seen from the front, which is for sale at auction. No one has entered the room. Pic: William H Brown.

‘We don’t expect it in our town’ - Teenager ‘petrified’ following knifepoint attack

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I thought I’d seen a dead body’ - Mum shocked by headless mannequin in street

Unusual mannequin spotted on the floor in Lowestoft was mistaken for dead body. Picture: CLAIRE WARD

Town market could be moved because of gas works

North Walsham market could be moved because of gas works Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24