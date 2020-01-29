Probe into capability of stun gun seized from man

A man who admitted having an electric stun gun device in Norwich has had his case adjourned for further reports.

Daniel Hill, 33, was found in possession of a hand held electrical stun device, in Norwich, when he attended the Tribunal Service at Queens Road, on September 4.

Hill, of Suffolk Square, Norwich, who pleaded guilty to having the device, was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday but his case was adjourned until February 26 so a further report can be obtained by the prosecution about the capability of the device.

Judge Katharine Moore said she was sorry she was unable to sentence him but it was important that the court obtained more detail about the device which was found in his possession.

She said it was unlikely there would be any further delay.

She granted him bail and warned him that all options would be open to the court.