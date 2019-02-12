Man charged with attempted robbery at Snettisham
PUBLISHED: 10:37 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 28 February 2019
A man has been charged in connection with an incident in Snettisham earlier this month.
Daniel Gillett, 33 and of Queensway, Didcot, is accused of attempted robbery following an incident at a property on Beach Road on 15 February.
Gillett appeared before Norwich magistrates via virtual court on Tuesday, February 26 and was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court again on Tuesday, March 26.
