Man charged with attempted robbery at Snettisham

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted robbery at Snettisham Picture: Archant copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man has been charged in connection with an incident in Snettisham earlier this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Gillett, 33 and of Queensway, Didcot, is accused of attempted robbery following an incident at a property on Beach Road on 15 February.

Gillett appeared before Norwich magistrates via virtual court on Tuesday, February 26 and was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court again on Tuesday, March 26.