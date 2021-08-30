Business owner's plea for compensation after man slashed his tyres

Published: 9:14 AM August 30, 2021

Businessman Bradley Fish asked for compensation in relation to the incident. - Credit: Archant

A Great Yarmouth businessman made a plea for compensation after being left out of pocket by an offender who produced a knife in his sports bar and slashed his tyres.

Bradley Fish, who is owner and manager of the family-run sports and social hub The Jube, based in the former Great Yarmouth Conservative Club, in Market Gates, made his plea after setting out the impact the offences had on his business and staff.

He told Norwich Crown Court his staff came to work to provide for their families and should not put up with such behaviour. He said it was his duty to protect his team and customers.

Mr Fish made his comments in a statement which he read at the sentencing of Daniel Foubister, 35, on Friday.

The court heard how Foubister had produced a knife from his pocket and had made slashing motions towards another customer.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said Foubister was asked to leave but then slashed the tyres of Mr Fish's car in a revenge attack, causing £200 worth of damage.

The court heard Mr Fish had to pay £85 in taxi costs while his car was repaired and spend valuable time dealing with the incident. The total costs were put at £1,785.

Mr Fish said Foubister should be made to pay every penny back.

Foubister, of Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, admitted having a bladed article and criminal damage on May 17 this year.

Jailing Foubister for 18 months, Recorder Guy Ayers said Mr Fish had spoken passionately about the matter in court but said: "Obviously a court would like to be in a position to get the defendant to pay compensation but it has to be realistic."

He said Foubister had no assets and so it was not possible for him to order any compensation.

He said Foubister had a long history of anti social and violent behaviour linked to his problems with alcohol and drugs and said this was a serious matter.

Rebecca Barrowcliffe, defending, said Foubister moved from Leicestershire to Great Yarmouth to try to make a new start and had been working as a plasterer.