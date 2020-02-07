Convicted stalker with Mickey Mouse tattoo back behind bars after going on run

A convicted stalker with a Mickey Mouse tattoo who sparked a manhunt when he went on the run has to serve another six months behind bars.

Daniel Coe, 40, from Bury St Edmunds, escaped from Norwich Prison after being transferred to the open wing at the jail.

Norwich Crown Court heard on Friday that it was noticed he was missing when he failed to appear for the roll call on December 1 last year, and it was not until January 9 this year that he was finally tracked down to an address in south Norfolk, despite repeated police appeals to find him.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said Coe was jailed for 30 months in May for stalking an ex-partner and had been transferred to the open wing at the jail in November last year.

Mr Ivory said at his arrest, after being found, Coe became distressed and told police that he had absconded rather than escaped from the jail.

Coe, of no fixed address, who appeared over a video link from Norwich prison, admitted escape and was jailed for a further six months, which he must serve on top of his existing sentence.

Jailing him, Judge Anthony Bate said although Coe had progressed well enough to be moved to open conditions he had then walked out.

"You walked out, which in prison terms is absconding but in law you are guilty of escape," he said.

However he accepted that when he was caught he admitted his guilt.

Gavin Cowe, for Coe, said he had been put under pressure while in jail and said his partner had told him she was struggling to cope without him.

Mr Cowe said: "He gave in to the pressures."

Since being returned to prison he was no longer in the open conditions.

While on the run Coe, who has a Mickey Mouse tattoo on his right upper arm and a Taz and Daffy Duck tattoo on his left arm, sparked a police manhunt.

The victim of his stalking, a 32-year-old mother, revealed how she was told to lock her windows and doors and leave her home after he had absconded.

She said she felt worried and angry after his escape and told how Coe had stalked and harassed her for months.

She said she met Coe via a dating website but after four months his behaviour became erratic and he had mood swings and became very jealous of other men and kept phoning her.