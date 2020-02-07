Search

Advanced search

Convicted stalker with Mickey Mouse tattoo back behind bars after going on run

PUBLISHED: 13:06 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 07 February 2020

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A convicted stalker with a Mickey Mouse tattoo who sparked a manhunt when he went on the run has to serve another six months behind bars.

Daniel Coe, 40, from Bury St Edmunds, escaped from Norwich Prison after being transferred to the open wing at the jail.

Norwich Crown Court heard on Friday that it was noticed he was missing when he failed to appear for the roll call on December 1 last year, and it was not until January 9 this year that he was finally tracked down to an address in south Norfolk, despite repeated police appeals to find him.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said Coe was jailed for 30 months in May for stalking an ex-partner and had been transferred to the open wing at the jail in November last year.

Mr Ivory said at his arrest, after being found, Coe became distressed and told police that he had absconded rather than escaped from the jail.

Coe, of no fixed address, who appeared over a video link from Norwich prison, admitted escape and was jailed for a further six months, which he must serve on top of his existing sentence.

Jailing him, Judge Anthony Bate said although Coe had progressed well enough to be moved to open conditions he had then walked out.

You may also want to watch:

"You walked out, which in prison terms is absconding but in law you are guilty of escape," he said.

However he accepted that when he was caught he admitted his guilt.

Gavin Cowe, for Coe, said he had been put under pressure while in jail and said his partner had told him she was struggling to cope without him.

Mr Cowe said: "He gave in to the pressures."

Since being returned to prison he was no longer in the open conditions.

While on the run Coe, who has a Mickey Mouse tattoo on his right upper arm and a Taz and Daffy Duck tattoo on his left arm, sparked a police manhunt.

The victim of his stalking, a 32-year-old mother, revealed how she was told to lock her windows and doors and leave her home after he had absconded.

She said she felt worried and angry after his escape and told how Coe had stalked and harassed her for months.

She said she met Coe via a dating website but after four months his behaviour became erratic and he had mood swings and became very jealous of other men and kept phoning her.

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Yamaha MT01 motorbike stolen from street

A purple Yamaha MT01 motorbike was stolen from Beresford Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Goggle Images

Dog groomer died after crash with tree, inquest hears

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

‘Plenty of fun!’ - New look for log flume at Pleasurewood Hills

Timber Falls at Pleasurewood Hills theme park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant library
Drive 24