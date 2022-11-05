'Dangerous' teen behind bars after sex attacks on four victims

Ryan Norton has been sentenced after admitting sex offences against four females - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A "dangerous young man" who committed multiple sexual offences against four victims over a nine-month period has been jailed.

Ryan Norton, 19, attacked four victims, aged 13, 15, 21 and 22, between June 2021 and March 2022.

Norwich Crown Court heard he lured one of the victims, then 22, to an abandoned mill in the Bracondale area of Norwich where he raped and sexually assaulted her.

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said police were contacted on January 27 this year by the victim who described how she had gone with Norton to the abandoned building.

Mr O'Donnell said the victim and Norton had to "climb over a fence" to get into the building and once inside Norton told her he "wanted" her and sexually assaulted her before raping her.

Mr O'Donnell said another victim, 21, was raped twice in March 2022.

The rape offences followed three offences of sexual activity with a child Norton had committed against a 13-year-old girl he met up with after contacting her on Snapchat.

He met up with another victim, 15, at a park near Goldwell Road in Norwich and after bringing cigarettes and alcohol with him sexually assaulted her.

Norton, of Clarkson Road, Norwich, appeared at court for sentence on Friday (November 4) having previously admitted three counts of rape, two counts of sexual activity with a child and three counts of assault by penetration.

Judge Katharine Moore said the offences were "extremely serious" but insisted the "sexual offending was not merely opportunistic" adding that there was "a degree of planning".

Imposing an overall sentence of 17 years - made up of nine years detention in a young offenders institution and eight years extended licence - Judge Moore said Norton was a "dangerous young man".

Ian James, mitigating, said both he and the defendant "accepted the enormous gravity of the offences he's committed".

He said he was a "young man whose had a great deal of trouble on his own life" but wanted to apologise to his victims.

Norton was made the subject of a restraining order - until further order - preventing him from contacting any of his four victims directly or indirectly.

A sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) was also made against Norton until further order.

He must also sign on the sex offenders register for life.