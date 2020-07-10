Dog bites woman on arm in field

Police are appealing for witnesses following a dangerous dog attack which happened on a field between Sandpit Lane and the A146 in Ellough. Picture: Google Images Archant

A woman needed hospital treatment after she was bitten on the arm by a dog.

Witnesses are being sought following the dangerous dog attack which happened on a field in Ellough, near Beccles.

A police spokesman said: “A woman was out walking her dog between 6pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, July 2, on a field between Sandpit Lane and the A146, when she encountered a man walking three dogs, two of which were on leads and one which was off its lead.

“As she passed the man, one of the dogs on a lead – an Alsatian – jumped up and bit her on the arm, causing an injury which required treatment at hospital.”

Officers are keen to trace the man to speak to him about the incident.

He is described as stocky and is believed to have driven the dogs to the field in an orange van.

The victim believes there was also another man in the field at the time who may have witnessed the attack and officers are keen to trace him as well.

Information to the Neighbourhood Response Team at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting crime reference number 37102/20, on 101.