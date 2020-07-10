Search

Advanced search

Dog bites woman on arm in field

PUBLISHED: 17:38 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 10 July 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses following a dangerous dog attack which happened on a field between Sandpit Lane and the A146 in Ellough. Picture: Google Images

Police are appealing for witnesses following a dangerous dog attack which happened on a field between Sandpit Lane and the A146 in Ellough. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A woman needed hospital treatment after she was bitten on the arm by a dog.

Witnesses are being sought following the dangerous dog attack which happened on a field in Ellough, near Beccles.

A police spokesman said: “A woman was out walking her dog between 6pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, July 2, on a field between Sandpit Lane and the A146, when she encountered a man walking three dogs, two of which were on leads and one which was off its lead.

“As she passed the man, one of the dogs on a lead – an Alsatian – jumped up and bit her on the arm, causing an injury which required treatment at hospital.”

Officers are keen to trace the man to speak to him about the incident.

He is described as stocky and is believed to have driven the dogs to the field in an orange van.

The victim believes there was also another man in the field at the time who may have witnessed the attack and officers are keen to trace him as well.

Information to the Neighbourhood Response Team at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting crime reference number 37102/20, on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Construction firm makes quarter of its staff redundant

Richard Bateman (inset) said he had to make the

Famous holiday resort to reopen with 50 new restaurant suites

John Potter from Potters Resort, Hopton. The resort is having to reinvent itself as it turns 100 years old. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Coronavirus infection rate falls again in Norfolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Norfolk fell last week. Pictured is Norwich Market with new guidelines in place. Photo: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus infection rate falls again in Norfolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Norfolk fell last week. Pictured is Norwich Market with new guidelines in place. Photo: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog bites woman on arm in field

Police are appealing for witnesses following a dangerous dog attack which happened on a field between Sandpit Lane and the A146 in Ellough. Picture: Google Images

‘Very moving’ - Crowds gather to see NHS Spitfire pay tribute over hospitals

The spitfire flies over the N&N in Norwich, with THANK U NHS on its undercarrage. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘I wouldn’t pay too much attention to that’ - Farke maps out City transfer strategy

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke does not expect a mass turnover of players at the Championship-bound club Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v West Ham - Cantwell winning fitness battle

Todd Cantwell missed out against Watford with a hamstring issue Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd