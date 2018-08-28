Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Damage from mum’s car from road attack to cost two-and-a-half time what she expected

PUBLISHED: 13:16 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 18 January 2019

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

A woman who told of how she had to lock herself in while a man furiously punched and kicked her car has been left stunned by the damage bill for the vehicle.

Holly Spalding, 22, was driving home to Hunworth on Boxing Day at around 7.15pm when she came across two men and a woman in the carriageway in Norwich Road, Holt.

The mum-of-two stopped out of concern from the woman, who looked to be in danger, but her car was then set upon by one of the men.

Miss Spalding has since had a quote for the damage caused to the Audi Q3 she was driving, which is owned by her partner’s parents.

She said: “The quote for the damage is £2,400, so I need to phone my insurance company and claim insurance.”

Miss Spalding earlier expected the hits to the car’s wheel arch and the passenger side rear door would cost about £1,000 to fix.

She said: “There was more damage than I originally thought - because it’s a silver car it’s really hard to see. The paint has been cracked and I’ve been told I’ll basically need a whole new passenger side.”

Norfolk Police said an investigation was ongoing. A spokesman said the man involved, aged in his 20s, was still yet to be spoken to, but was due to attend a voluntary interview.

MORE: ‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

After the incident, Miss Spalding told this newspaper the man had jumped on her bonnet and started punching her windscreen, and she left the vehicle to get him off.

She said: “I dragged him off my car towards the pavement.

“He came back at me and I ran back to my car and locked myself in. Then he was belting the hell out of my windscreen and doors.

“He walked off and kicked another man’s car.

“He punched the man as he got out and he fell to the floor and damaged his knee - it was so awful.

“I’ll be really cross if nothing does come of this because there were so many witnesses and one person actually got hurt.”

Miss Spalding said she was thankful that her two children, aged 10 months and five, were not with her at the time.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Nine-month-old baby boy involved in Prince Philip crash

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I thought it would blow up’ - Man who pulled Prince Philip out of wreckage describes rescuing baby from smoke-filled car

The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a collision at Babingley, near the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Number of sheep stolen from Norfolk farm confirmed by police

Police have confirmed 100 pregnant ewes were stolen from a Norfolk farm on Tuesday. Pictured, stock image of a lamb in a field. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Minute’s silence for climate change descends into farce at County Hall

Campaigners sport banners after

Pub set to open inside Norwich Station

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City star Timm Klose delivers his injury bulletin from Switzerland

Timm Klose is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists