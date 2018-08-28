Damage from mum’s car from road attack to cost two-and-a-half time what she expected

A woman who told of how she had to lock herself in while a man furiously punched and kicked her car has been left stunned by the damage bill for the vehicle.

Holly Spalding, 22, was driving home to Hunworth on Boxing Day at around 7.15pm when she came across two men and a woman in the carriageway in Norwich Road, Holt.

The mum-of-two stopped out of concern from the woman, who looked to be in danger, but her car was then set upon by one of the men.

Miss Spalding has since had a quote for the damage caused to the Audi Q3 she was driving, which is owned by her partner’s parents.

She said: “The quote for the damage is £2,400, so I need to phone my insurance company and claim insurance.”

Miss Spalding earlier expected the hits to the car’s wheel arch and the passenger side rear door would cost about £1,000 to fix.

She said: “There was more damage than I originally thought - because it’s a silver car it’s really hard to see. The paint has been cracked and I’ve been told I’ll basically need a whole new passenger side.”

Norfolk Police said an investigation was ongoing. A spokesman said the man involved, aged in his 20s, was still yet to be spoken to, but was due to attend a voluntary interview.

After the incident, Miss Spalding told this newspaper the man had jumped on her bonnet and started punching her windscreen, and she left the vehicle to get him off.

She said: “I dragged him off my car towards the pavement.

“He came back at me and I ran back to my car and locked myself in. Then he was belting the hell out of my windscreen and doors.

“He walked off and kicked another man’s car.

“He punched the man as he got out and he fell to the floor and damaged his knee - it was so awful.

“I’ll be really cross if nothing does come of this because there were so many witnesses and one person actually got hurt.”

Miss Spalding said she was thankful that her two children, aged 10 months and five, were not with her at the time.