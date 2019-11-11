Dad who sparked manhunt after fleeing hospital to be sentenced

Sanjay Morrison sparked a manhunt when he escaped from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant

A dad who sparked a major police hunt when he went on the run from a Norwich hospital will be sentenced today.

Father of six, Sanjay Morrison, 26, was under arrest and receiving treatment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) when he went on the run from the hospital on July 31.

He claimed he had fled to be with his family after hearing his baby needed an operation.

Morrison, of no fixed address, was arrested on September 3, more than a month after he went on the run.

At a previous hearing at Norwich Crown Court Morrison admitted escape from lawful custody on July 31 and possession of cannabis on September 3. He also admitted theft of £20, on June 25.

Morrison will be sentenced today after the case was adjourned so he could attend the operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital.