Homage to rock greats tucked away in pub loo

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:31 PM February 17, 2022
Dabbling Duck

Part of the display of album covers in the gents' loos at the Dabbling Duck, in Great Massingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A village pub has a shrine to vinyl tucked away in the most unlikeliest of places - the gents' loo.

Dom Symington, co-owner of the Dabbling Duck at Great Massingham, near Fakenham, has paid homage to his heroes on the walls above the urinal.

Those popping in to spend a penny are surrounded by his changing tastes through the 1970s and '80s.

Dabbling Duck

Some of the featured album sleeves at the Dabbling Duck - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sleeves on show include classic rockers Rainbow, Rush and UFO, along with Van Halen, Iron Maiden and Metallica.

There is the obligatory Pink Floyd album, once a staple of every collection, alongside more progressive vibes.

Punks the 'Pistols, Clash and Damned also feature, along with mellower Grace Jones and the  Ska queen Gwen Stefani.

Dabbling Duck

The Dabbling Duck at Great Massingham, whose gents loo pays homage to vinyl covers from the 1970s and '80s - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Symington, who owns the Dabbling Duck with Steve Kilham and Mark Dobby, was not at the picturesque gastro pub beside the village green to comment on his collection.

Front of house worker Gemma Massen said: "I can't say I've ever really been in the gents' toilets but when blokes go in there, you get a lot of 'have you been in there, have you seen it, it's amazing.

"There's quite a lot of chaps who've been fascinated by it. People are always taking pictures of it."

Dabbling Duck

There are more record sleeves around the hand drier at the Dabbling Duck - Credit: Chris Bishop

The ladies' at the pub is somewhat staid by comparison without a single single, let alone a wall of albums.

Record covers became an art form of themselves as the excesses of the rock era paved the way for the more spartan sleeves of punk. 

One Royal visitor to the pub would approve of the Dabbling Duck's display.

Dabbling Duck

The sleeves on display at the Dabbling Duck point to an eclectic taste in music - Credit: Chris Bishop

Prince William sometimes dines at the Dabbling Duck with the Duchess of Cambridge.

In the event he needed the smallest room, he might notice a couple of offerings from one of his favourite acts - Australian rockers AC:DC.   


