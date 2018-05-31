Cyclist in hospital following ‘serious collision’
PUBLISHED: 08:06 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:12 14 July 2020
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after a ‘serious’ crash.
The collision between a silver Ford transit van and a bike happened on Brinton Road in Stody, near Holt, during the early evening on Saturday, July 11.
It took place near St Mary’s Church in the north Norfolk village at around 6pm.
The cyclist sustained serious head injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with dash cam footage or witnesses who may have any information on the collision is asked to contact PC Tom Smith at Swaffham police station quoting reference NC-11072020-358.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.