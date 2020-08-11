Search

Advanced search

Attempted arson attack on house while people were inside

PUBLISHED: 11:36 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 11 August 2020

A person on a push bike attempted to set fire to a house in Stevenson Road, Norwich, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Archant

A person on a push bike attempted to set fire to a house in Stevenson Road, Norwich, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Archant

Archant

An attempted arson attack “could have had terrible consequences” for the people who were inside a house in Norwich.

Police were called to Stevenson Road in the city between 2.58am and 3.04am on Sunday, August 9, after someone saw what happened.

A person on a push bike was reportedly spotted approaching the front garden of a home before setting fire to an object and throwing it close to the building.

Det Con Carlos D’Silva said: “Fortunately, the fire extinguished itself, but this could have had terrible consequences for the occupants of the house.”

It comes just two weeks after a separate arson attack in the same road which led to two men being arrested after petrol was poured over the front of a house and set alight.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information to come forward to help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con D’Silva at Norwich CID on 101 at ext 6638 quoting crime reference 36/54415/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Person dies in seaside resort following cardiac arrest

Paramedics were called to Beach Road in Wells after a patient went into cardiac arrest. Picture: Colin Finch

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans made to replace bungalow with five new homes

Plans have been made to replace a bungalow with five new homes on Cromer Road, North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

15-fold rise in Yarmouth coronavirus cases as latest figures released

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man taken to hospital after town centre ‘incident’

A man has been taken to hospital after an incident on Victoria Road, Diss. Picture: Google Street View

Unexploded device discovered in beach car park

An unexploded device has been found at a carpark at Horsey Gap. Picture: Google Maps.

See inside: this four bedroom home in a converted mill is up for sale in Norfolk’s most expensive village

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Small child was in car that crashed into house, police confirm

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson