Attempted arson attack on house while people were inside

A person on a push bike attempted to set fire to a house in Stevenson Road, Norwich, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Archant Archant

An attempted arson attack “could have had terrible consequences” for the people who were inside a house in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Stevenson Road in the city between 2.58am and 3.04am on Sunday, August 9, after someone saw what happened.

A person on a push bike was reportedly spotted approaching the front garden of a home before setting fire to an object and throwing it close to the building.

Det Con Carlos D’Silva said: “Fortunately, the fire extinguished itself, but this could have had terrible consequences for the occupants of the house.”

It comes just two weeks after a separate arson attack in the same road which led to two men being arrested after petrol was poured over the front of a house and set alight.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information to come forward to help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con D’Silva at Norwich CID on 101 at ext 6638 quoting crime reference 36/54415/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.