Investigations ‘ongoing’ after cyclist suffers punctured lung in crash
PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 September 2020
Archant
A man remains under investigation following a crash which saw a cyclist taken to hospital with a punctured lung.
The East of England Ambulance Service, police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called out at 5pm on Monday, July 6 following reports of a collision on Long Road in Lowestoft.
With a cyclist and an Audi A4 involved in the collision, a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries.
He was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and subsequently transferred to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge with a punctured lung.
At the time of the collision, a police spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man, the driver of the Audi, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing injury by dangerous driving and failing a drug test.”
The driver was subsequently released under investigation, pending further inquiries.
Now, more than two months on from the crash, a police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and the man continues to remain under investigation.”
Information to Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/37932/20.
