Search

Advanced search

Investigations ‘ongoing’ after cyclist suffers punctured lung in crash

PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 September 2020

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following the crash on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following the crash on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A man remains under investigation following a crash which saw a cyclist taken to hospital with a punctured lung.

The East of England Ambulance Service, police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called out at 5pm on Monday, July 6 following reports of a collision on Long Road in Lowestoft.

With a cyclist and an Audi A4 involved in the collision, a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and subsequently transferred to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge with a punctured lung.

At the time of the collision, a police spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man, the driver of the Audi, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing injury by dangerous driving and failing a drug test.”

The driver was subsequently released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Now, more than two months on from the crash, a police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and the man continues to remain under investigation.”

Information to Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/37932/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Slowing rate of infection sees Norfolk downgraded on government’s Covid watchlist

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Norwich Prison officer admits intimate relationship with inmate

Norwich prison officer Catia Rocha admitted having a relationship with an inmate Photo : Steve Adams

Controversial chicken farm plans approved – but still await final go-ahead

A decision on a controversial chicken farm which would house thousands of birds will go to central government. Picture: Chayakorn Lotongkum/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital admits first coronavirus patients in two months

James Paget Hospital earns a 'good' CQC rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Don’t hurt my son’: Mum pleads with drivers not to drive on pavement to avoid short diversion

Bekki Fairley, a 28-year-old carer living on London Road in Dereham, has noticed dozens of cars and vans driving on the pavement in front of her home due to the road being closed. Picture: Jane Johnson

‘I have so much passion and love for this club’ - Farke’s personal City crusade

Daniel Farke is ready to set the record straight as Norwich City embark on a Championship fightback Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Estate plans glamping site, music festival and other events

One of the yurts at Raynham Estate's Wild Meadow glamping site. Picture: Supplied by Raynham

Erpingham House founder Loui Blake reveals his other favourite places to eat in Norwich

Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey