Search

Advanced search

Investigations continue after crash leaves cyclist with punctured lung

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 July 2020

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A man remains “under investigation” following a crash which saw a cyclist taken to hospital with a punctured lung.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 5pm on Monday, July 6 following reports of a collision on Long Road in Lowestoft.

With a cyclist and an Audi A4 involved in the collision, a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries.

After the collision, a police spokesman said: “The cyclist was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and subsequently transferred to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge with a punctured lung.

“A 31-year-old man, the driver of the Audi, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing injury by dangerous driving and failing a drug test.”

The driver was subsequently released, and a police spokesman said the man “remains under investigation.”

Information to Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/37932/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Care home residents had ‘unexplained marks’ on bodies

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

‘Our gardens were our sanctuaries’ - Families slam building company’s ‘intrusive’ racking

Residents from Merchants Court in Watton have rallied against Jewsons for putting up 'intrusive' racking outside of their homes. Picture: Michael Watling

Fire crews tackle large blaze in village

Firefighters have been called to a fire in Stibbard. Picture: Denise Bradley

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Fly-tipper fined £500 after council tracked him across Europe

Kilverstone Estate, formerly the home to Kilverstone Wildlife Park. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care home residents had ‘unexplained marks’ on bodies

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Thanks but no thanks. Why City will be brutal in squad makeover

Patrick Roberts' loan deal failed to pay dividends at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Irreplaceable’ McLean is just the ticket

Kenny McLean is key figure for Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

All the best pictures of Comet Neowise over Norfolk

Comet Neowise over the Norwich NDR. Picture: Christopher Dean