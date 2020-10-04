Search

Advanced search

Investigations ‘ongoing’ after crash leaves cyclist with punctured lung

PUBLISHED: 08:16 04 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 04 October 2020

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Elm Tree Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Elm Tree Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Investigations are continuing following a crash which saw a cyclist taken to hospital with a punctured lung.

A man remains under investigation after the crash on Long Road in Lowestoft.

The East of England Ambulance Service, police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called out at 5pm on Monday, July 6 after a cyclist and an Audi A4 were involved in the collision,

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and he was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge with a punctured lung.

At the time of the collision, a police spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man, the driver of the Audi, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing injury by dangerous driving and failing a drug test.”

The driver was subsequently released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Now, almost three months on from the crash, a police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and the man continues to remain under investigation.”

Information to Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/37932/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father with lung disease says he should not be fined for taking son out of school

Single father, Lee Edmondson, was threatened with a fine when he took his son out of Northgate High School in Dereham after an increase of coronavirus cases in the county. Picture: Google/Lee Edmundson

Secondary school to close for 24 hours after confirming more coronavirus cases

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship defeat against Derby

Norwich City slipped to a 1-0 Championship home defeat against Derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman describes rush to save man’s life after murder investigation launched

Police on the scene of a suspected murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham last night. Photo: Submitted

Investigations ‘ongoing’ after crash leaves cyclist with punctured lung

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Elm Tree Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes