Investigations ‘ongoing’ after crash leaves cyclist with punctured lung

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Elm Tree Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Investigations are continuing following a crash which saw a cyclist taken to hospital with a punctured lung.

A man remains under investigation after the crash on Long Road in Lowestoft.

The East of England Ambulance Service, police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called out at 5pm on Monday, July 6 after a cyclist and an Audi A4 were involved in the collision,

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and he was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge with a punctured lung.

At the time of the collision, a police spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man, the driver of the Audi, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing injury by dangerous driving and failing a drug test.”

The driver was subsequently released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Now, almost three months on from the crash, a police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and the man continues to remain under investigation.”

Information to Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/37932/20.