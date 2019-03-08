Cyclist attacked by robbers suffers 'bleed on the brain'
PUBLISHED: 17:11 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 23 July 2019
Archant
Witnesses are being sought after a cyclist was punched to the floor during a robbery in Lowestoft.
Police are appealing for information after the man, 23, was robbed on Love Road about 5.30pm on Monday, July 15.
The cyclist had just passed the junction with Beresford Road and was headed towards the town centre when the attack happened.
A police spokesman said: "A male tried to take his phone off his handlebars and then he was punched to the floor by another male.
"No descriptions of the suspects are available."
The cyclist suffered injuries to the eye, his jaw and he also had a slight bleed on the brain.
He was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment before being transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital for further treatment, although police said he has since been released.
Information should be directed to Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/42235/19, on 101.
