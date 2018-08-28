Search

Advanced search

Cyclist heard “arguing and shouting” near Norwich bowling alley before two men were stabbed

PUBLISHED: 16:38 15 November 2018

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Archant

A man who was cycling along the riverside has described how he heard “arguing and shouting” shortly before two men were stabbed near to Norwich railway station.

Hollywood Bowl, Riverside, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.Hollywood Bowl, Riverside, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Detectives are continuing to investigate after two men suffered knife wounds after being attacked in Riverside Road shortly before 3.20pm on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old girl remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident which resulted in two men being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses described their shock after the streets were left splattered with blood following the attack.

Police have since revealed that the incident started in Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before ending up close to the railway station.

Glenn Hales, 58, from Mile Cross, who was cycling along the riverside on Wednesday afternoon, has told how he heard “some arguing” coming from near Hollywood Bowl on Riverside as passed through the area.

Mr Hales said he did not hear exactly what was said but insisted “they were arguing and shouting”.

It is thought those involved in the melee then left the area by the river before ending up close to the Pizza Oro takeaway on Thorpe Road where the stabbings occurred.

Det Insp Chris Burgess, from Norwich CID, is leading the investigation and urged witnesses to come forward.

He said: “We believe the altercation started in Hollywood Bowl on Riverside prior to the disturbance at the railway station.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed people involved in a dispute walking towards the railway station around 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.”

Norwich policing commander Supt Terry Lordan said: “This incident took place in a busy area of the city mid-afternoon and I know has caused concern among people who live, work and visit Norwich.

“I’d like to reassure you we have a team of detectives working on this case who are doing everything in their power to trace those responsible.

“We received a number of 999 calls from members of the public who witnessed the incident and officers were on scene within six-minutes of the first call  being made.”

Information to police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Everything you need to know ahead of the Norwich Christmas lights switch-on

Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty enjoying the lights. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Take a look inside Norwich’s new fried chicken and bubble tea shop

Owner Chen Xing inside Ji Chicken Shop in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Will the secrets of Doggerland - once Norfolk’s ‘neighbour’ - be revealed by North Sea discovery?

An artist's impression of what Doggerland could have loooked like in the Mesolithic period, which tool place between 9000BCE and 6000BCE. Image: WESSEX ARCHAEOLOGY

An afternoon tea delivery service has launched in Norfolk

Laura's Afternoon Tea is delivered to your door Credit: Laura's Afternoon Tea

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast