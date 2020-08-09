Jail for cyclist who left woman in 60s injured after crash

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A drunk cyclist with defective front brakes left a woman in her 60s needing to go to hospital after he crashed into her at speed in Norwich, a court heard.

Adam Royle, 37, was drunk on a bike and travelling at high speed when he smashed into the woman and another pedestrian at high speed on Gentleman’s Walk in Norwich.

The bike was seized by police at the scene and later found to have front brakes which were not functioning as they should.

The victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) for treatment following the incident, which happened at about 6.45pm on July 13 last year.

Royle, of no fixed abode, but previously of School Lane, Sprowston, was jailed for six months when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court last week.

The defendant was sentenced after previously admitting causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, PC Louis Luck, the officer in the case, said: “This is a fantastic result which would not have been achievable without the support of members of the public and it really highlights the impact of irresponsible cycling in the city centre.”

It followed a tweet by Norwich Police, which stated: “Drunken cyclist with defective brakes who caused GBH-level injuries to an elderly female jailed for six months. #goodpolicework #586 #1925”.

It was one of two similar cases to go before the courts last week and was followed on Friday, August 7 by the sentencing of 38-year-old cyclist David Tilley, who was given a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, after he hit an 80-year-old lady as he was cycling the wrong way down a one-way street in Cromer.

The crown court heard the victim, who was struck as she was about to cross Louden Road in April last year, never fully recovered and died about five months later in September last year, aged 81.

Tilley, of Christopher’s Close, Northrepps, near Cromer, was also orderd to do 200 hours unpaid work after he previously admitted causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.