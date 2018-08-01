Cyclist chases down robber who snatched woman’s handbag in Norwich

Published: 2:29 PM August 1, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A cyclist chased down a robber who snatched a handbag from a woman in Norwich.

The cyclist pursued the suspect on his pedal bike yesterday evening (July 31) and recovered the stolen item.

Police said the robber had targeted a woman in her 50s shortly after 6pm near the Rumsey Wells Pub at St Andrews Street.

The suspect grabbed the victim's handbag, pulled her into the road, and made off towards Duke Street.

But a member of the public chased him down and returned the stolen bag.

Police said the victim received minor injuries to her knee, hip, ankle and elbow.

The suspect is described as being white, aged in his mid-20s, and was wearing a long sleeve black T-shirt and black jeans.

Police are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has information regarding the incident.

They are asked to contact Det Con Angela Tolson at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

