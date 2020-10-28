Search

Teen cyclist injured following collision

PUBLISHED: 18:07 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 28 October 2020

A teenage cyclist was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision with a car between 11.45am and noon on Wednesday, October 28 at the junction of Hall Lane and Lowestoft Road in Blundeston. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A teenage cyclist was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision with a car.

Police are seeking witnesses and are urging the driver of a grey car to come forward following the crash in Blundeston, near Lowestoft.

A 15-year-old boy suffered cuts and bruises to his head, shoulder and neck and went to hospital for treatment.

The collision happened between 11.45am and noon on Wednesday, October 28 at the junction of Hall Lane and Lowestoft Road in Blundeston.

“The teenager’s push bike was damaged following a collision with a grey car.

“The female driver stopped to ask if he was okay and then continued on her journey.”

Officers are appealing for the motorist to come forward, and anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting CAD 184 of Wednesday, October 28.

