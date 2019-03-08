Search

Norfolk man who treated cannabis like 'fine wine', could be facing prison

PUBLISHED: 11:53 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 30 October 2019

Norwich Crown Court.

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man described as being a "connoisseur of cannabis", treating it "almost like a fine wine", has been warned he could face prison after he admitted drugs offences.

Casey-Dean Nekrews, 27, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (October 30) when he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of drugs, cannabis and THC capsules, on January 31, 2019.

Nekrews, of White Clover Road, Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, also admitted being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis, to another on or before January 31 this year.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said his client, who was essentially of good character, was almost like a "connoisseur of cannabis", treating it "almost like a fine wine", separating it and decanting it.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentencing until November 15 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, but warned Nekrews that "custody must be an option".

