Search

Advanced search

Man admits possessing more than 200 expanding bullets

PUBLISHED: 13:46 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 11 November 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has admitted possessing more than 200 expanding bullets.

Terry Gibson, 38, of Marlborough Green Crescent, Martham, near Great Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (November 11) charged with possessing prohibited ammunition.

You may also want to watch:

The charge had dated from March 10, 2017.

Gibson admitted possessing 217 expanding bullets - which are designed to be projected as a missile from a weapon - at a cottage in Northrepps, near Cromer. He was given an absolute discharge.

The court heard the items had been seized by police from the cottage.

Judge Anthony Bate said: "The law changed in his favour in respect of the charge and not long after the seizure."

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Argos closing store and re-opening in supermarket

Argos is set to move into Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Will these be the new snack of choice at NCFC?

Ian Bacon (left) and Dayrell Leeks of Bonkers Snacks Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

‘We just want to help’: Paedophile hunter groups hit back at police criticism

Vigilante groups today defended their work exposing paedophiles after Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Paul Sanford warned they were putting child abuse investigations at risk. Picture: Archant/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists