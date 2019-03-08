Search

Man admits possessing more than 200 expanding bullets

PUBLISHED: 13:46 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:36 12 November 2019

A man has admitted possessing more than 200 expanding bullets.

Terry Gibson, 38, of Marlborough Green Crescent, Martham, near Great Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (November 11) charged with possessing prohibited ammunition.

The charge had dated from March 10, 2017.

Gibson admitted possessing 217 expanding bullets - which are designed to be projected as a missile from a weapon - at a cottage in Northrepps, near Cromer. He was given an absolute discharge.

The court heard the items had been seized by police from the cottage.

Judge Anthony Bate said: "The law changed in his favour in respect of the charge and not long after the seizure."

