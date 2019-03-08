Personalised cross and glass owl stolen from grave
PUBLISHED: 13:05 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 22 October 2019
Archant
Witnesses are sought following a theft from a grave at a cemetery in Lowestoft.
At some point between October 12 and October 19, a glass ornament shaped as an owl and a personalised cross were taken from a grave at Kirkley Cemetery on London Road South.
The personalised cross had a name and date of birth engraved on it.
Police are appealing for any information about the theft and urge witnesses to contact 101 quoting crime reference number 37/63541/19.