Tax advisor convicted of fraud ordered to pay back more than £53k
A tax advisor who stole almost £250,000 from clients has been ordered to pay back more than £53,000.
Tim Bash, 58, took the money over seven years from more than 25 clients while working as a tax manager at Lovewell Blake in Norwich.
Norwich Crown Court heard Bash, of Dereham Road, Mattishall, used the money to feed his gambling addiction and was spending £1,000 a day at the height of his addiction.
Bash was sentenced to three years in prison in July 2019 after admitting two counts of fraud.
However attempts by prosecutors to get some money back under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) were hit by a series of delays.
A POCA hearing at the crown court concluded last month with Bash being ordered to pay back £53,046.68, deemed to be his available assets, within three months or serve one year in prison in default.
Most Read
- 1 Workmen unearth six skeletons during city street overhaul
- 2 Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come
- 3 Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time
- 4 9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households
- 5 School forced to close for Christmas early due to Covid cases
- 6 Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
- 7 Farm shop expands after huge lockdown sales boom
- 8 Farms, former rail lines and old buildings set to be sold off by council
- 9 More than 1,500 homes and school planned for land alongside NDR
- 10 Shocking dashcam footage shows man doing 129mph through village