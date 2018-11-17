Cromer woman admits stealing almost £12,000 from dementia sufferer

Holly Wright, of Meadow Close, Cromer, admitted stealing thousands from the victim, who is the grandmother of her ex-partner. Picture: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

An elderly dementia sufferer had almost £12,000 stolen from her account just months after her son stole £21,000 from her.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Holly Wright, of Meadow Close, Cromer, admitted stealing thousands from the victim, who is the grandmother of her ex-partner.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard how the 30-year-old siphoned £11,884 from her account between September 2015 and December 2016.

It was during that period the same victim’s son, Gavin Thorpe, was jailed for taking £21,158 from her between December 2012 and March 2015.

Prosecutor Victoria Bastock told the court on Friday that Wright had been helping renovate the victim’s house and had access to her accounts.

“She [Wright] was entitled to spend some of the victim’s money on the renovations,” Miss Bastock said.

“But before December 2016 the son-in-law [of the victim] received no bank statements from her and was concerned about this.”

The court heard how the son-in-law, who was caring for the victim, approached the bank and discovered money was missing.

The son-in-law gave Wright nine months to pay back the money, but it was never returned and police were contacted.

Miss Bastock said: “She accepts she took money out of the account and gave officers details as to which expenditures were legitimate and others she had put into her own account.”

The court heard how Wright had been in “quite a bad state” at the time and had issues with alcohol and gambling.

Miss Bastock said Wright gave evidence against the victim’s 55-year-old son, who was jailed for six months after admitting stealing from his mother.

Norwich Crown Court heard in October 2016 that the victim “sunk into debt” as a result of the first theft.

Her son-in-law had to give up his job to care for her as the family could no longer afford care costs.

Thorpe, of Chesterfield Cottages, Cromer, later agreed to pay back £21,158.92 after his pension matured.

Miss Bastock said: “The defendant [Wright] was a prosecution witness providing evidence in that case.”

Wright will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court at a later date.