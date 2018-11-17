Search

Advanced search

Cromer woman admits stealing almost £12,000 from dementia sufferer

17 November, 2018 - 06:00
Holly Wright, of Meadow Close, Cromer, admitted stealing thousands from the victim, who is the grandmother of her ex-partner. Picture: Adrian Judd

Holly Wright, of Meadow Close, Cromer, admitted stealing thousands from the victim, who is the grandmother of her ex-partner. Picture: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

An elderly dementia sufferer had almost £12,000 stolen from her account just months after her son stole £21,000 from her.

Holly Wright, of Meadow Close, Cromer, admitted stealing thousands from the victim, who is the grandmother of her ex-partner.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard how the 30-year-old siphoned £11,884 from her account between September 2015 and December 2016.

It was during that period the same victim’s son, Gavin Thorpe, was jailed for taking £21,158 from her between December 2012 and March 2015.

Prosecutor Victoria Bastock told the court on Friday that Wright had been helping renovate the victim’s house and had access to her accounts.

“She [Wright] was entitled to spend some of the victim’s money on the renovations,” Miss Bastock said.

“But before December 2016 the son-in-law [of the victim] received no bank statements from her and was concerned about this.”

The court heard how the son-in-law, who was caring for the victim, approached the bank and discovered money was missing.

The son-in-law gave Wright nine months to pay back the money, but it was never returned and police were contacted.

Miss Bastock said: “She accepts she took money out of the account and gave officers details as to which expenditures were legitimate and others she had put into her own account.”

The court heard how Wright had been in “quite a bad state” at the time and had issues with alcohol and gambling.

Miss Bastock said Wright gave evidence against the victim’s 55-year-old son, who was jailed for six months after admitting stealing from his mother.

Norwich Crown Court heard in October 2016 that the victim “sunk into debt” as a result of the first theft.

Her son-in-law had to give up his job to care for her as the family could no longer afford care costs.

Thorpe, of Chesterfield Cottages, Cromer, later agreed to pay back £21,158.92 after his pension matured.

Miss Bastock said: “The defendant [Wright] was a prosecution witness providing evidence in that case.”

Wright will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court at a later date.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I think he would be proud’- Girlfriend of Norfolk man killed in crash to skydive in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer will take part in a charity skydive in memory of her boyfriend Bradley Raper who died after a car accident near Thetford. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Video Norwich nightclub opens a ball pit for adults

General manager Levi Solomon, left, and manager Jack Ward, enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three vehicle crash at Long Stratton closes part of A140

Emergency services have been called to a crash at Long Stratton. Picture: James Bass

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

What we found out about death of Norfolk schoolgirl 26 years ago

Photos from the police investigation after Johanna Young's body was found. Photo: Archant

Exclusive Norwich City: Zoe Ward exclusive – Suarez, McNallly, Maddison, project transformation and her husband

Zoe Ward is one of three members on Norwich City's new executive committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

College sets out improvement priorities following ‘body blow’ Ofsted report

Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Industry leaders back college’s turnaround plan after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted shock

Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend, and chair of governors Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast