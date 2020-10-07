Man to stand trial accused of three sex assaults

Mount Street and Bond Street, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2013

A north Norfolk man is to stand trial accused of three sexual assaults.

James Browne, 39, of Bond Street, Cromer, has been charged with three sexual assaults against two women.

The alleged offences are said to have been committed against one woman, aged over 16, on January 1 2019, with the other two offences said to have been committed against a woman, aged over 16, on January 26 2019 and on a date between January 1 2018 and January 25 2019.

Browne appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 7) when he pleaded not guilty to all three offences.

A trial has been listed at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on November 30 this year.

Browne, who wore a suit and was represented in court by David Foulkes, was granted bail by magistrates until the trial in Yarmouth later this year.