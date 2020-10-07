Search

Advanced search

Man to stand trial accused of three sex assaults

PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 October 2020

Mount Street and Bond Street, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Mount Street and Bond Street, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2013

A north Norfolk man is to stand trial accused of three sexual assaults.

James Browne, 39, of Bond Street, Cromer, has been charged with three sexual assaults against two women.

The alleged offences are said to have been committed against one woman, aged over 16, on January 1 2019, with the other two offences said to have been committed against a woman, aged over 16, on January 26 2019 and on a date between January 1 2018 and January 25 2019.

Browne appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 7) when he pleaded not guilty to all three offences.

A trial has been listed at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on November 30 this year.

Browne, who wore a suit and was represented in court by David Foulkes, was granted bail by magistrates until the trial in Yarmouth later this year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Every burglary in Norfolk mapped

The latest burglary figures for Norfolk show a rise in reports. Picture: Archant

‘I felt, really, really good’ - Gibson determined to make a big impact for Canaries

Ben Gibson (number 34) organises the Norwich City defence ahead of a Derby free-kick during the 1-0 loss at Carrow Road last Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Another steep rise in Covid cases in Norwich, latest figures show

Latest figures have shown coronavirus case rises in all eight areas in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Council worker helped run cannabis factory

Cannabis plants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man to stand trial accused of three sex assaults

Mount Street and Bond Street, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY