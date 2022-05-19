News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Trial to decide if man's weapons are illegal ‘zombie knives’

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:38 PM May 19, 2022
Police officer with zombie knife

Zombie knives are among the banned weapons it is now illegal to possess even in private. - Credit: PA

Magistrates are to be asked to decide whether knives owned by a Norfolk man are illegal following a change in the law. 

Connor Cairney, 21, denies two weapons seized by police at his flat at Hamilton Road in Cromer on July 27 last year fall into the classification of so-called ‘zombie knives’.

The Offensive Weapons Act was updated last year to make it illegal to possess certain dangerous weapons - even in your own home.

Weapons banned include knuckle-dusters, telescopic truncheons, curved swords, death stars and zombie knives.

Zombie knives

An updating of the Offensive Weapons Act banned weapons including knuckledusters, curved swords, zombie knives and death star knives. - Credit: PA

Mr Cairney is one of the first people to be charged under the new offence. A trial will now be held at Norwich Magistrates Court to determine whether the knives fall under the new definition of being illegal. 

The ban specifies a zombie knife has a cutting or serrated edge and "images or words that suggest it is to be used for the purpose of violence".

Mr Cairney did not appear in court on Thursday due to medical reasons. The case was adjourned until July 7.

