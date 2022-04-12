News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
21-year-old accused of possessing illegal ‘zombie knives’

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:31 PM April 12, 2022
Police officer with zombie knife

Zombie knives are among the banned weapons it is now illegal to possess even in private. - Credit: PA

A man has denied owning lethal ‘zombie knives’ that are now illegal following a change in the law.

Connor Cairney, 21, pleaded not guilty at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

His solicitor told the court that he disputed that two weapons seized by police at his flat at Hamilton Road in Cromer on July 27 last year fell into the classification of so-called ‘zombie knives’.

Zombie knives

An updating of the Offensive Weapons Act banned weapons including knuckledusters, curved swords, zombie knives and death star knives. - Credit: PA

The Offensive Weapons Act was updated last July making it illegal to possess certain dangerous weapons - even in your own home.

Weapons banned include knuckle-dusters, telescopic truncheons, curved swords, death stars and zombie knives.

The ban specifies a zombie knife has a cutting or serrated edge and "images or words that suggest it is to be used for the purpose of violence".

Mr Cairney was given unconditional bail to stand trial on May 19.

