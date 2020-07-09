Search

North Norfolk man denies sex offences

PUBLISHED: 06:53 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 06:53 09 July 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Adrian Judd.

A North Norfolk man denied a number of sexual offences when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court and is to go on trial next year.

Aaron Hewson, 30, of Lynwood Road, Cromer, denied carrying out the sex assaults, which are alleged to have happened nearly three years ago.

The offences are said to have occurred between August 2017 and December 2017.

Hewson, appeared in person for the brief court hearing.

Andrew Thompson, appeared for the prosecution and barrister Annie Johnston for the defence and both counsel appeared over a video link to the court.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case until Hewson’s trial which is due to take place on January 25 next year.

Hewson was given bail until his trial.

Jury trials resumed this week at Norwich having been temporarily suspended during lockdown

