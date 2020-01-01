North Norfolk man, 30, charged with sex offences

A man will appear in court next month charged with a number of sexual offences.

Aaron Hewson, 30, of Lynwood Road, Cromer, has been charged with three offences of sexual assaulting a female aged 16 or over.

He has also been charged with another offence of assaulting a female aged 13 or over.

The offences are all said to have happened between August 1 2017 and December 17 2017.

Hewson appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 10).

The case was sent from the magistrates court to Norwich Crown Court.

Hewson will next appear at Norwich Crown Court on July 8 this year.

He was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing at the crown court.