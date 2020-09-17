Search

Advanced search

Man tasered in town churchyard

PUBLISHED: 11:44 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 17 September 2020

A man was detained after threatening self-harm in the yard of Cromer Parish Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A man was detained after threatening self-harm in the yard of Cromer Parish Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Police used a Taser on a man who was threatening to hurt himself with a knife in Cromer.

The incident happened in the yard of St Peter and St Paul’s, Cromer’s parish church, at around 2.20pm on Tuesday, September 15.

Norfolk Police said they were called after concerns were raised over the man’s safety. He was found to be in possession a knife and was threatening self-harm.

A spokesman said: “In order to resolve the incident safely, officers deployed a Taser and the man has been detained under the Mental Health Act.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Photos show how empty Postwick’s coronavirus testing site really is

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre at around midday on 16 Sept 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Axed Debenhams staff furious over adverts for new workers

Debenhams in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Third big cat death in three months at Banham Zoo

Sariska, the Sri Lankan leopard at Banham Zoo, has died. Pic: Ian Read/Banham Zoo.

League Cup congestion forces change of date for City’s trip to Bournemouth

Norwich City drew 0-0 at Bournemouth in the Premier League last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Cyclist exposes himself to woman after asking for money

The Dereham Road and Grapes Hill junction in Norwich. Picture: Google