Man tasered in town churchyard
PUBLISHED: 11:44 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 17 September 2020
Archant Norfolk 2018
Police used a Taser on a man who was threatening to hurt himself with a knife in Cromer.
The incident happened in the yard of St Peter and St Paul’s, Cromer’s parish church, at around 2.20pm on Tuesday, September 15.
Norfolk Police said they were called after concerns were raised over the man’s safety. He was found to be in possession a knife and was threatening self-harm.
A spokesman said: “In order to resolve the incident safely, officers deployed a Taser and the man has been detained under the Mental Health Act.”
